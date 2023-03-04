1 killed in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport.

Allegheny County police said officials were called to Park Street around 6 p.m. on Friday for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

#BREAKING: Source confirms to me 1 person is dead, 1 detained after shooting in #McKeesport. Pronounced dead at hospital.



There are 2 scenes - one on West Park Way & one on Versailles



This marks 4th homicide in 3 days in the city @KDKA @McKeesport_PD pic.twitter.com/nnt95eLcjd — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) March 3, 2023

According to sources, one person has been detained.

Friday's shooting is the fourth homicide in three days in the city.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.