1 killed in McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport.
Allegheny County police said officials were called to Park Street around 6 p.m. on Friday for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who was shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to sources, one person has been detained.
Friday's shooting is the fourth homicide in three days in the city.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
