1 killed in McKeesport shooting

By Lauren Linder

CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport.

Allegheny County police said officials were called to Park Street around 6 p.m. on Friday for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

According to sources, one person has been detained.

Friday's shooting is the fourth homicide in three days in the city. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:59 PM

