McKeesport Police officer hurt in chase that ended in a crash

McKeesport Police officer hurt in chase that ended in a crash

McKeesport Police officer hurt in chase that ended in a crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A McKeesport Police officer was injured in a car chase that ended in a crash in West Mifflin.

KDKA has learned that McKeesport Police and other agencies were involved in the chase that ended on Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin near the intersection with MacArthur Drive.

KDKA

We're working to learn how serious the injuries the officer sustained are.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Their name has not been released and it's unclear what charges they may be facing.