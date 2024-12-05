Watch CBS News
McKeesport Police Chief Mark Steele retiring early next month

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The City of McKeesport's police department will soon need a new leader as Chief Mark Steele is set to retire in early January.

When Steele steps down from his position and retires on January 2, he'll be taking a new position as a school police officer with the nearby South Allegheny School District. 

Chief Steele has been the McKeesport Police Department for nearly 30 years, serving as an officer, narcotics detective, lieutenant, and assistant chief before being promoted to chief. 

The South Allegheny School District says his hiring "is a testament to the SA Board of Directors' commitment to the safety and security of our students, staff, and school community." 

It's unclear when Steele's replacement will be hired in McKeesport.

