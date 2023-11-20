McKeesport mayor arrested in Nashville on public intoxication, trespassing charges

NASHVILLE (KDKA) -- The McKeesport mayor was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing in Nashville.

A spokesperson for McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said he was arrested in Nashville when he tried to recover his credit card from an establishment.

In a statement, Cherepko called it an "embarrassing situation" and apologized to his family and constituents.

"What started as a misunderstanding over my missing credit card could have been handled the next day with the establishment or my bank," he said. "I should not have allowed myself to be in a situation like this, and unfortunately, I have to deal with the consequence. That means having my day in court and hopefully being absolved of any charges once the facts are explained."

He was released from jail and is due back in court in January.

Cherepko was elected in 2011 and renewed his oath of office for a second term in 2016. Before that, he was a city councilman who worked as a fifth grade teacher in the McKeesport Area School District, according to the city's website.