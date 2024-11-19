Watch CBS News
Treasurer of McKeesport marching band booster organization accused of stealing $18,000

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — After more than $18,000 went missing from the booster organization for the McKeesport marching band, the woman in charge of the group's money is accused of stealing it. 

Jennifer Martino was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor. She volunteered as the treasurer for the booster organization from April 2023 to September 2024. 

She was entrusted with managing the funds, but police said she dipped into that money, spending $18,250 from the booster's bank account. There were even ATM withdrawals and Venmo payments to herself, authorities said. 

In June, new board members got suspicious when Martino never gave them the financial records they requested. The new president obtained bank records, noting "signs of mismanagement" and a "substantial amount of funds were missing," according to the criminal complaint. 

Martino was charged with felony theft on Monday. KDKA-TV tried to get her side of the story on Monday but no one answered at her home.        

Court documents say there is no way to determine if any additional funds were stolen from cash concession stand sales. 

"I don't think it's right, " Patti Pomaibo said. "I'm glad they got her. McKeesport has been having a lot of problems lately."

KDKA-TV reached out to McKeesport's band director on Monday but did not hear back. 

