Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman while holding her hostage in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is accused of kidnapping and repeatedly raping a woman.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Rufus Gray of Hazelwood after he allegedly kidnapped a woman, brought her to a McKeesport home, and held her hostage.

We're protecting her identity because she's the victim of a sex crime. Police referred to her as "Jane Doe."

Gray allegedly kidnapped the woman, terrorized her and repeatedly raped her in the bathroom and basement of a home along Soles Street in McKeesport. The home is seemingly abandoned, overgrown and surrounded by a few other abandoned properties.

She told county detectives Gray forced her against her will into a zTrip car, brought her to the home and broke in through a second-story window.

Detectives say he covered her mouth with duct tape and tied electrical cords around her ankles and wrists, first tying her up at the base of wooden basements stairs before forcing her into a concrete floored-storage room in the cellar.

Allegheny County detectives met the victim at West Penn Hospital, and she pointed them to the home on Soles Street. They obtained a search warrant and found him hiding under the bed.

Police did not say how the victim managed to get away, but she did successfully lead police to her alleged attacker.