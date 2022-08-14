McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.

Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials.

The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.

The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.