McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

By Garrett Behanna

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.

Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials.

The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.

The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 4:15 PM

