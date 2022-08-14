McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways
McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.
Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials.
The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.
The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.