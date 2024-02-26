McKeesport High School's football field temporarily closed due to 'vandalism and misconduct'

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The football stadium on McKeesport Area School District's campus will be closed temporarily due to 'vandalism and misconduct.'

The school district announced on their Facebook page on Sunday night that that the actions compromise safety, but didn't detail what type of vandalism may have occured at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium.

The district said that they will be exploring ways to ensure safety for the community.