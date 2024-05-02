Pittsburgh-area high school show choir performs at senior center

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Connecting young people with the senior citizen population in a growing trend called "intergenerational engagement" is taking off at senior centers and long-term care facilities across western Pennsylvania.

At Mon Valley LifeSpan in McKeesport, entertainment from local youth is part of the programming. The McKeesport High School Show Choir performed for dozens of seniors, singing songs from the 1950s.

Toni Grygo, who appreciates all the resources the center offers, was among the delighted audience members.

"People mixing together, music, you know, just ready to get up and move!" she said.

Student Makayla Raymer says she loved connecting with the seniors after the performance.

"It really makes me feel grateful I get to meet these people and hear about their lives," said Makayla.

The musical nostalgia sparked an emotional response from many of the seniors, as they recalled their own youth during the times the songs were popular.

The center supervisor, Amy Marcic, says that can be a good thing.

"(We) actually had someone with tears over there," she said. "But it is a good thing to have them interacting and having those feelings."