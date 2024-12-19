McKeesport Area High School gifted brand-new weight room for student-athletes

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Just because Christmas is six days away doesn't mean the gift-giving can't start yet.

That's certainly the case at McKeesport Area High School. They're hoping to hear a lot more weight-clanking soon.

"We're striking at the right time to open it up and give it to our kids," Athletic Director Charlie Kiss said.

Kiss is talking about a brand-new weight room. There's a lot of physical strength required, but some mental fortitude too.

"Coach Miller and his staff did a ton of heavy lifting here," Kiss said.

Tigers head coach Matt Miller showed a 2019 video showing the old weight room water-logged to us at KDKA-TV. He also showed it to some old teammates.

"Chris Kunihan, a guy I played with -- he ended up calling back and said – 'Hey, let's do something,'" Miller said.

It started with building the framework – right near the track, along with the bright lights. It was right before COVID-19 dimmed everything.

"Before you knew it – we were two years into a project that really didn't get anywhere," Kiss said.

But the process continued. DICK'S Sports Foundation ended up "closing the deal." Coach Miller says all they wanted was a discount, but they got a surprise.

"So they came in, they put turf in," Miller said. "They put rubber flooring in, and then they gave us all the weights – and all the dumbbells and all the things they needed to finish this project off."

And now, players get to see – and use -- the finished product.

"Our kids need nice things – and this is a nice step towards that," Miller said.

It's not the first time that the district worked with the DICK'S Foundation to help with new equipment.

"At The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation we believe that sports have the power to change lives," Kristen Garmey, Director of the "Sports Matter" Program at the DICK'S Foundation, said. "With this new equipment, we hope to inspire students to push their limits, discover their potential, and transform their lives both on and off the field. Supporting MASD and investing in the future of student-athletes is at the heart of what we do."