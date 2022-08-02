Watch CBS News
Man faces at least 11 years in prison after guilty plea in McKeesport shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man will spend a minimum of 11 1/2 years behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in McKeesport.

In April 2020, the body of Amber Dolby was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Rogena Street. According to the criminal complaint, Gerald Walker and another person told police that they gave Dolby a ride that night after selling her drugs.

Walker pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder and two firearms violations.

