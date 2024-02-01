McKeesport Area High School teacher injured breaking up fight

Teacher injured while breaking up fight at school

MCKEESPORT, Pa (KDKA) — A teacher dislocated his shoulder while breaking up a fight at McKeesport Area High School this week.

McKeesport Area School District Police said the fight happened on Thursday morning and it involved a group of girls.

Parents told KDKA-TV Mamie Bah that physical altercations at the school are reoccurring, and they are tired of it, and so are their children.

"It's kinda sad but lowkey kinda scary because we can't just keep having these fights here when we are trying to get better in our future," said Jackson Graham, a freshman at the high school.

Parents will be at Thursday's school board meeting to express their frustrations.