Police: Man targeted, shot through the windows of his home in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot multiple times through the windows of his home overnight in McKeesport.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. along 25th Street, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police were called to the area of 25th Street in McKeesport for an early-morning shooting on March 25th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say that first responders arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, the man was targeted and shot through the windows of his home.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.