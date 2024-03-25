Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man targeted, shot through the windows of his home in McKeesport

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot multiple times through the windows of his home overnight in McKeesport.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. along 25th Street, according to Allegheny County Police.

kdka-mckeesport-shooting-25th-street.jpg
Police were called to the area of 25th Street in McKeesport for an early-morning shooting on March 25th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say that first responders arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, the man was targeted and shot through the windows of his home.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are leading the investigation into the shooting. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.   

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 5:35 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.