McKees Rocks woman charged after allegedly shooting boyfriend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was arrested for allegedly firing 13 shots at her boyfriend during an argument.
McKees Rocks police were called to Gardner Street around 2 o'clock where they found the man shot in the wrist and foot. He's expected to be okay.
Officers learned that Tiffany Johnson shot at him through a closed door.
She was arrested and is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges.
