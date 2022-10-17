McKees Rocks woman charged after allegedly shooting boyfriend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was arrested for allegedly firing 13 shots at her boyfriend during an argument.

McKees Rocks police were called to Gardner Street around 2 o'clock where they found the man shot in the wrist and foot. He's expected to be okay.

Officers learned that Tiffany Johnson shot at him through a closed door.

She was arrested and is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges.