McKees Rocks police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on her way to school

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — McKees Rocks police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

(Photo Credit: McKees Rocks Police)

The McKees Rocks Police Department said Abigail Thewes-Martin was last seen Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. on her way to school. Police describe her as 5-foot-4 with light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKees Rocks police at 412-331-2302 or 911.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 5:15 PM

