McKees Rocks police searching for missing, endangered 59-year-old Eric Dean
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - McKees Rocks police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 59-year-old man.
Police said Eric Dean's family hasn't seen him since Mondy around 6 p.m.
Dean suffers from multiple health issues and may have early stages of dementia, police said.
He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a camo/fatigue hoodie, a brown leather jacket with a fur collar and yellow Timberland boots.
Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call McKees Rocks police or 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.