McKees Rocks police searching for missing, endangered 59-year-old Eric Dean

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - McKees Rocks police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 59-year-old man.

Police said Eric Dean's family hasn't seen him since Mondy around 6 p.m.

Dean suffers from multiple health issues and may have early stages of dementia, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a camo/fatigue hoodie, a brown leather jacket with a fur collar and yellow Timberland boots.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call McKees Rocks police or 911.