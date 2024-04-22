West Mifflin McDonald's location heavily damaged in late-night crash
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McDonald's along Lebanon Church Boulevard in West Mifflin was heavily damaged by a late-night crash.
The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday.
KDKA's overnight unit at the scene observed a white car that was wrecked and put on a flatbed truck.
West Mifflin Police were at the scene along with other first responders.
The front of the building had a broken window and a bent frame, along with some bricks that were knocked loose during the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash and if or how badly anyone was injured.