West Mifflin McDonald's location heavily damaged in late-night crash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McDonald's along Lebanon Church Boulevard in West Mifflin was heavily damaged by a late-night crash.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday. 

The McDonald's store along Lebanon Church Boulevard was heavily damaged by a late-night crash.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's overnight unit at the scene observed a white car that was wrecked and put on a flatbed truck.

West Mifflin Police were at the scene along with other first responders.

The front of the building had a broken window and a bent frame, along with some bricks that were knocked loose during the crash.

The front of the McDonald's store location along Lebanon Church Road was heavily damaged by a late-night crash.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if or how badly anyone was injured. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 1:45 AM EDT

