West Mifflin McDonald's location heavily damaged in late-night crash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McDonald's along Lebanon Church Boulevard in West Mifflin was heavily damaged by a late-night crash.

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday.

The McDonald's store along Lebanon Church Boulevard was heavily damaged by a late-night crash. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's overnight unit at the scene observed a white car that was wrecked and put on a flatbed truck.

West Mifflin Police were at the scene along with other first responders.

The front of the building had a broken window and a bent frame, along with some bricks that were knocked loose during the crash.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if or how badly anyone was injured.