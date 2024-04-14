McCutchen's 300th homer, Suwinski's grand slam leads Pirates over Phillies 9-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Andrew McCutchen hit his 300th home run, Jack Suwinski had a grand slam and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Sunday to gain a split of the four-game series.

Phillies star Bryce Harper was 0 for 4 and is in a 2-for-30 slide that has dropped his average to .190.

The 37-year-old McCutchen, who played for the Phillies from 2019-21, drove a Ricardo Pinto slider into the left-field seats in the ninth inning for his first home run this season. He became the 13th player with 2,000 hits, 400 doubles, 45 triples, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases.

McCutchen stole home as part of a double steal in the fourth inning when catcher J.T. Realmuto's throw sailed into center field as Realmuto tried to nab Jared Triolio at second base.

Suwinski hit his second career slam for a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning against Zack Wheeler (0-3), who allowed five runs — four earned — five hits and three walks in five-plus innings. Wheeler struck out 10, his 23rd double-digit strikeout game.

Joey Bart boosted the lead to 6-2 later in the inning with a homer off Seranthony Domínguez

Mitch Keller (1-2) allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. He has pitched at least five innings in 35 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Trea Turner had three hits and two RBIs, including his first home run this season.

Pittsburgh placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm strain and recalled right-hander Ryder Ryan from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Philadelphia activated right-hander Orion Kerkering from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Nick Nelson to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Martín Pérez (1-0, 1.89) starts Monday's series opener at the New York Mets and RHP Adrian Houser (0-1, 5.40).

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (2-1, 4.50) starts Monday's first game of a series against Colorado and RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 7.20).

___

