McCandless police searching for bank robbery suspect
McCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - McCandless police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar Bank branch.
The robbery was reported at the Dollar Bank located in McIntyre Square on Jan. 27, around noon, according to the department's Facebook post.
Anyone with information related to the bank robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the McCandless police department at 412-473-3056.
