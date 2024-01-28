McCandless police searching for bank robbery suspect

McCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) - McCandless police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar Bank branch.

McCandless Police are trying to identify the male in the attached picture, who committed a bank robbery at the Dollar... Posted by Town of McCandless Police Department on Saturday, January 27, 2024

The robbery was reported at the Dollar Bank located in McIntyre Square on Jan. 27, around noon, according to the department's Facebook post.

Anyone with information related to the bank robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the McCandless police department at 412-473-3056.