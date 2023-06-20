McCandless police rescue raccoon with head stuck in jar
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in McCandless had an interesting rescue on Monday after a raccoon got a jar stuck on its head.
McCandless police said Officer Todd Ray stepped in to help the raccoon, who was up in a tree.
Police posted the video to Facebook, showing Officer Ray reaching up to tug the jar off the raccoon's head.
"Nobody ever said Mondays had to be average," police wrote on Facebook.
