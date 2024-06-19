Pittsburgh-area man accused of firing shots into neighbor's home

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man accused of firing shots into his neighbor's house in McCandless was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was inside his home on Ringeisen Road when he started firing at the neighbor's house.

After he was arrested, officers could be seen going around the neighborhood and talking to people.

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso talked to a woman who said she's the man's mother, and she said he suffers from mental illness. Police haven't released his name.

No injuries have been reported.