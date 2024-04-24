McAnnulty Elementary School students go the extra mile for bus drivers

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The youngest students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District went the extra mile for school bus driver appreciation week.

Bus drivers often don't get enough recognition, but the kindergarteners at McAnnulty Elementary School showed them some love on Wednesday by giving them handmade cards and artwork.

"They were so excited today to give them and make the drivers smile," paraprofessional Amanda Westall said. "All of them took their time coloring the pages. They did an awesome job."

Principal Patricia Fusco said for some, their bus driver is the first face they greet in the morning.

"While we want to think that our littlest learners wake up and have a good breakfast and are taken care of by an adult in the house, that is not always the case," Fusco said. "So, if they are getting up on their own, the bus driver is the first person they see in the mornings."

The students and their families appreciate the drivers getting everyone to school safely every day.

"Whatever we can do to show our gratitude for our drivers," Fusco said. "We know it is a difficult job. I think that it is a job that does go unrecognized. It's a thankless job."

For many students, this is their first time riding a bus on their own, making bus drivers unsung heroes.

"We appreciate everything they do and for their patience," Fusco said. "For putting up with our children because they are still learning how to ride a bus because it is still brand new."

The school hopes to continue showing gratitude toward bus drivers in the years to come.