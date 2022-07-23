Watch CBS News
'Mayor of Kingstown' films in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast and crew of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" were shooting scenes Friday in Bedford Dwellings.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.

The show is now filming season two in the Pittsburgh area. 

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.

