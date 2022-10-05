Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Gainey's office and DOMI hosting safety and traffic calming meeting in Hazelwood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This evening, the mayor's office and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure are hosting a conversation with people living in Hazelwood about safety and traffic calming. 

They are also hoping to hear concerns from citizens. 

It's slated to be a hybrid meeting, so there can be both in-person and remote attendance. 

The conversation runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center. 

For those wanting to join virtually, you can do so at this link.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 12:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.