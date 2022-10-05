Mayor Gainey's office and DOMI hosting safety and traffic calming meeting in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This evening, the mayor's office and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure are hosting a conversation with people living in Hazelwood about safety and traffic calming.

They are also hoping to hear concerns from citizens.

It's slated to be a hybrid meeting, so there can be both in-person and remote attendance.

The conversation runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center.

For those wanting to join virtually, you can do so at this link.