Mayor Gainey's office and DOMI hosting safety and traffic calming meeting in Hazelwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This evening, the mayor's office and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure are hosting a conversation with people living in Hazelwood about safety and traffic calming.
They are also hoping to hear concerns from citizens.
It's slated to be a hybrid meeting, so there can be both in-person and remote attendance.
The conversation runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center.
For those wanting to join virtually, you can do so at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.