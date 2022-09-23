Watch CBS News
Mayor Ed Gainey loses bet with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb over Steelers-Browns game

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time for Mayor Gainey to pay up!

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb got together on Thursday night for the game between the Steelers and Browns.

The two mayors made a bet on the game.

If the Steelers had won, Gainey would've gotten some Cleveland-made candy.

Because the Browns won, Mayor Bibb will be getting a bunch of Pittsburgh Popcorn. 

September 23, 2022

