Mayor Ed Gainey loses bet with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb over Steelers-Browns game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's time for Mayor Gainey to pay up!

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb got together on Thursday night for the game between the Steelers and Browns.

The two mayors made a bet on the game.

Hey Mayor @JustinMBibb, I’ll take that bet, and I really can’t wait to see you eating some @Pittsburgh Popcorn — I’ll make sure you have a @Steelers jersey to do it in too.



Here We Go Steelers, #HereWeGo



Let’s Go Get It! https://t.co/3VCd1xNnle — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) September 22, 2022

If the Steelers had won, Gainey would've gotten some Cleveland-made candy.

Because the Browns won, Mayor Bibb will be getting a bunch of Pittsburgh Popcorn.