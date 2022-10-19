Mayor Ed Gainey hosting listening sessions for preliminary budget proposal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey will be hosting a listening session to discuss his next budget proposal.

His administration has said they believe it is important to share the preliminary budget with the public.

The listening session will take place at the Homewood Brushton YMCA tonight from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It will give people a chance to hear more about the administration's plans and give feedback about the future of Pittsburgh.

"Our budget is a reflection of our values as a city," said Mayor Ed Gainey in a release. "Earlier this year you shared your ideas and priorities with us about what you wish to see in our budget. I tasked my administration to propose a budget centered on our core values of safe neighborhoods, welcoming communities, and thriving people. Now we would like your feedback on our proposal before we submit it to City Council in November. This is an important opportunity to make your voice heard, and I hope you join us."

Two other sessions are planned: the West End on Saturday, October 22 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the West End Health Active Living Center on Wabash Street and then the Hill District on Sunday, October 23 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue.