Mattress Factory hosting Trash Bash Community Fest in effort to help clean up Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, you and your family and friends can help transform trash into works of art.

It's all part of the Mattress Factory's "Trash Bash Community Fest."

The event is free for all ages and you can help create a collaborative fish sculpture with junk pulled from the rivers.

There will also be rubbish turned into wearable clothes as part of the "Trashion Show."

Plus, there will be live music, food, and drinks from local restaurants and you can check out work from local artists and vendors.

It goes from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mattress Factory on the North Side.