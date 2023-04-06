Watch CBS News
Local News

Matt Damon playing role of Trafford native in 'Air', now playing in theaters

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Matt Damon playing role of Trafford native in 'Air', now playing in theaters
Matt Damon playing role of Trafford native in 'Air', now playing in theaters 00:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Trafford is seeing his life played out on the big screen, starring none other than Matt Damon. 

'Air' by Amazon Studios tells the story of how Nike almost went belly-up in the early 1980's, so the company hired John 'Sonny' Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, to try and fix the financial crisis. 

This led to the signing of Michael Jordan as a brand ambassador when he was just getting into the game, and the rest is history. 

Vaccaro told the Tribune-Review that he got to meet Matt Damon via Zoom, and Damon even took notes.

'Air' is playing in theaters now. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 1:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.