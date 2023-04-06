Matt Damon playing role of Trafford native in 'Air', now playing in theaters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Trafford is seeing his life played out on the big screen, starring none other than Matt Damon.

'Air' by Amazon Studios tells the story of how Nike almost went belly-up in the early 1980's, so the company hired John 'Sonny' Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, to try and fix the financial crisis.

This led to the signing of Michael Jordan as a brand ambassador when he was just getting into the game, and the rest is history.

Vaccaro told the Tribune-Review that he got to meet Matt Damon via Zoom, and Damon even took notes.

'Air' is playing in theaters now.