Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2.26 million in Washington County

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $2.26 million was sold in Washington County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six winning numbers from Monday's drawing, 3-11-26-29-30-38, to win the jackpot prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

The Shop 'n Save on West Pike Street in Canonsburg will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners aren't known until their prizes are claimed and their tickets are validated. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The lottery says winners with physical tickets should immediately sign the back while online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account after the claim has been processed.

More than 56,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have a computer randomly select them. The computer then randomly selects two more sets of six numbers for three lines of six numbers for a total of 18. Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can buy up to 26 draws in advance.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all its proceeds to programs benefitting older residents, contributing more than $35.1 billion since it began selling tickets in 1972.