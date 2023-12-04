Crews calls to massive house fire in Pittsburgh area

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews have been called to a house fire in Shaler on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a large house fire in Shaler on Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

First responders were called to the house on Hawthorne Road for the large blaze. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

