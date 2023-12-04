Watch CBS News
Crews calls to massive house fire in Pittsburgh area

By Alexandra Todd

Crews respond to Shaler house fire
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews have been called to a house fire in Shaler on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a large house fire in Shaler on Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

First responders were called to the house on Hawthorne Road for the large blaze. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

December 4, 2023

