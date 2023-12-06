Watch CBS News
Massive fire breaks out at Rooster's Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A massive fire has broken out at Rooster's Roadhouse Bar & Grill in Collier Township.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. at the bar and grill located along Thoms Run Road.

KDKA's overnight unit captured video of heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

