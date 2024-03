No one hurt in massive lumber yard fire in Blair County

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out at a lumber yard in Blair County on Monday night.

The fire started at U.S. Lumber, a lumber yard and distribution center in Claysburg, around 20 miles south of Altoona.

WTAJ

We're told that everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.