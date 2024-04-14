Massive fire in Beaver County rips through multiple homes, hospitalizes 2 firefighters

By: KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) - A massive fire in Beaver County destroyed multiple homes and sent two firefighters to the hospital early Sunday evening.

The flames jumped from one house to another, fueled by the high winds residents saw on Sunday.

Arriving at the charred remains of her brother-in-law's home, Elaine Carcaise could only watch.

"I just said, 'Oh, my God, it's a total loss.'"

Her brother-in-law made it out safely, but a lifetime of memories was lost.

"He is in shock, he has cancer anyway, and for this to happen, it's another blow," Carcaise added.

One man who inhaled too much smoke was taken to the hospital. Two firefighters are also being evaluated.

"The wind played havoc on us today, extending it into a second building, almost into a third," Michael Mamone said.

The fire chief says the flames multiplied in seconds, and extinguishing the blaze took a team effort.

"It took a lot of people, a lot of hose lines, and a lot of water to attack this fire," Mamone said.

First responders were able to stop it from reaching Santino Cook's home.

"We were just praying it wouldn't spread to our house and hoping they would be able to save their house," Cook said.

In total, four people have been displaced.

Cook is grateful he's not among them.

"I've been thanking everyone who goes by pretty much," Cook said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The condition of the man who was living in the home remains unknown, while the two firefighters taken to the hospital are expected to survive.