Daily vitamins recalled due to labeling issues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your medicine cabinet before taking your daily vitamin.
Mason Vitamins is recalling Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins.
The FDA found lower than declared amounts of several vitamins in the products.
The products under recall include:
Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron
- Size: 20 tablets
- UPC Code: 311845353238
- Lot # and Expiration Date: 25807G / 09/2024
People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron
- Size: 30 tablets
- UPC Code: 311845486882
- Lot # and Expiration Dates: 25807G / 09/2024; A25807G / 09/2024; B25807G / 09/2024; C25807G / 09/2024; D25807G / 09/2024
They were sold at stores across the country, including Dollar Tree locations. If you have one of these products, the FDA urges you to throw it away.
For more information on this recall, visit this link.
