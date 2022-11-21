Daily vitamins recalled due to labeling issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your medicine cabinet before taking your daily vitamin.

Mason Vitamins is recalling Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins.

(Source: FDA.gov)



The FDA found lower than declared amounts of several vitamins in the products.

The products under recall include:

Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron

Size: 20 tablets

UPC Code: 311845353238

Lot # and Expiration Date: 25807G / 09/2024

People's Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron

Size: 30 tablets

UPC Code: 311845486882

Lot # and Expiration Dates: 25807G / 09/2024; A25807G / 09/2024; B25807G / 09/2024; C25807G / 09/2024; D25807G / 09/2024

They were sold at stores across the country, including Dollar Tree locations. If you have one of these products, the FDA urges you to throw it away.

For more information on this recall, visit this link.