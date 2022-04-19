Watch CBS News

Masks no longer required for passengers, staff at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From buses to trains to planes, travelers now have the option to go mask-free.

The CDC had recently extended a federal mask mandate through May 3 because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, but a federal court ruling on Monday resulted in the mandate being thrown out.

In the wake of that court ruling, the TSA says it will no longer enforce masking on public transportation or in transportation hubs.

The judge in the ruling says the CDC didn't justify its decision or follow proper procedure.

As a result, the Biden administration says the CDC's rule cannot be in effect while federal agencies decide how to respond.

Following the ruling, many airlines and transit organizations have decided to shift their policies, giving passengers the option as to whether or not they wear masks.

This is the case for Pittsburgh International Airport, and numerous airlines including American, Delta, Southwest, United, Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, and JetBlue.

The Port Authority has also updated its guidelines, no longer requiring passengers to wear masks while on board its vehicles.

The same policy is in effect for Amtrak.

Despite this new rule, the CDC still recommends passengers wear masks while on public transportation at this time.

Click here to access KDKA's Public Transportation Mask Guide for information on individual airlines, transit organizations, and more.

