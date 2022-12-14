Maryland man killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man was killed in a crash in Pine Township, Allegheny County.
State police say 58-year-old Ahmed Ashfaq was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday when he crossed several lanes just before a toll booth. He hit another vehicle before slamming into the concrete barriers, causing his vehicle to roll over, officials said. He was ejected.
No one else was injured.
