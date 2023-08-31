Mary Mac Bakehouse's zucchini cake recipe
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mary Mac Bakehouse joined Talk Pittsburgh and showed us how to make a zucchini cake.
This delicious dessert is the perfect way to use up leftover food in your garden.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 ½ c sugar
- ½ c canola oil
- ½ c apple sauce
- 3 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 3 c flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 4 c peeled, seeded, chopped zucchini
Directions
- Mix ingredients in the order given
- Pour into a greased 9x13 pan
- Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes
Topping
Ingredients
- 1 c brown sugar
- ¼ c cream
- ¼ lb (1 stick) butter
Directions
- Combine brown sugar, cream, and butter in a pot
- Boil for 4 minutes
- Pour over cake when done baking
- Return to oven for 5 minutes
- Let cool before serving
