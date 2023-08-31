Mary Mac Bakehouse's zucchini cake recipe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mary Mac Bakehouse joined Talk Pittsburgh and showed us how to make a zucchini cake.

This delicious dessert is the perfect way to use up leftover food in your garden.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1 ½ c sugar

½ c canola oil

½ c apple sauce

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

3 c flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

4 c peeled, seeded, chopped zucchini

Directions

Mix ingredients in the order given

Pour into a greased 9x13 pan

Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes

Topping

Ingredients

1 c brown sugar

¼ c cream

¼ lb (1 stick) butter

Directions