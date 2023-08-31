Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Mary Mac Bakehouse's zucchini cake recipe

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mary Mac Bakehouse joined Talk Pittsburgh and showed us how to make a zucchini cake.

This delicious dessert is the perfect way to use up leftover food in your garden.

Here's the recipe: 

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ c sugar
  • ½ c canola oil
  • ½ c apple sauce
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 3 c flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 4 c peeled, seeded, chopped zucchini

Directions

  • Mix ingredients in the order given
  • Pour into a greased 9x13 pan
  • Bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes
Topping

Ingredients

  • 1 c brown sugar
  • ¼ c cream
  • ¼ lb (1 stick) butter

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, cream, and butter in a pot
  • Boil for 4 minutes
  • Pour over cake when done baking
  • Return to oven for 5 minutes
  • Let cool before serving

First published on August 31, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.