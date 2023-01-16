Community gathers at annual prayer breakfast, honors 2 leaders for carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local leaders, students, lawyers and residents gathered in the Hill District on Monday to honor Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They met for the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. It was back in person for the first time since 2020.

The Homer S. Brown Division of the Allegheny County Bar Association organized this ceremony.

The 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast was held at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

They commemorated the life and legacy of Dr. King, celebrating his Civil Rights achievements, acknowledged the challenges that still exist today, and the changes to come.

The group also recognized two leaders for their great work and for following in Dr. King's footsteps.

Attorney Alysia Keating received the 2023 Distinguished Service Award.

Keating was the Diversity and Gender Equality Director for the Bar Association and she increased diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession.

"I practiced corporate law. I'm of Hispanic descent. I understand the challenges and it's always been a conviction of mine to really try to level the playing field," Keating said. "So, doing that as part of my job was really a gift and one for which I'm really grateful."

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee received the Drum Major for Justice Award. It goes to someone who continues Dr. King's mission to make justice, equality and opportunity a reality for all.

"To be awarded the Drum Major for Justice Award is just incredibly important because when you keep justice at the center of what we're doing, you are reminded that's what solidarity work is about — is making sure we're not just asking for order and peace as Dr. King said but we're reminded that peace comes through justice," said Lee.

Rep. Lee was just sworn into Congress, making history as the first black woman elected from Pennsylvania.

She said she promises she won't be the last as she continues to push for equal rights for all.