Life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Remembrances and tributes in Pittsburgh 2023

'Let Freedom Sing' concert celebrates life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are plenty of events planned this year to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Here's a look at a few going on in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania.

REMEMBRANCES & OBSERVANCES:

Let Freedom Sing: The 16th Annual Concert Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Rodman Street Baptist Church

Special Guest: Nikki Porter

Event is both in-person and streamed

Click here for more information.

24rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program

Presented by the Allegheny County Bar Association

Monday, Jan. 16 - Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.; Program at 8:30 a.m.

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on Wylie Ave.

Special Guest: Rep. Summer Lee

Event is in-person for the first time since 2020

Click here for more information.

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"I Have A Dream" mural by Gwen's Girls, Youth Places and MuseumLab's Afterschool Program

SLB Radio Youth Media Center presents "King's Corner" from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Click here for more.

Washington County Branch NAACP Celebrates the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg

Featured Speaker: Harold Hayes

Click here for more.

University of Pittsburgh Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Week

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Pitt's Alumni Hall, Connelly Ballroom

Featured Guest: NAACP Image Award Winner Nikki Giovanni

"From Surviving to Thriving: Culturally Relevant Emotional Wellness "

Click here for more information.

Repair the World Pittsburgh MLK Weekend

Jan. 13-16

Food and Supply Drive, Volunteering, and Celebration at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater

Click here for more information.

Dr. Martin Luther King Day 2023: Journey to Justice

Presented by the Midland Women's Civic Club

Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Program will be streamed

Featured Speaker: Ms. Rutha Mae Harris

Click here for more information.

CLOSINGS & SCHEDULE CHANGES:

City of Pittsburgh

City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day.

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS (Senior Centers)

Monday, Jan. 16 - CLOSED

RECREATION CENTERS

Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 - CLOSED

AFTER-SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAM

In conjunction with the PPS Schedule, the After-School Feeding Program (CACFP) will not be in operation on Monday, Jan. 16. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

SCHENLEY ICE RINK

No changes

Regular Schedule: 4-5:30 p.m. Open Skate

Allegheny County

All Allegheny County offices, including independently elected offices, as well as the Courts and County Council, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. The Hartwood Acres Mansion will be closed.

Port Authority

Port Authority bus and light rail service will operate on regular weekday schedules on Monday, Jan. 16. Administrative offices and the Downtown Service Center will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

PennDOT

All driver license and photo centers are closed Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Click here for more.