Life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Remembrances and tributes in Pittsburgh 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are plenty of events planned this year to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.
Here's a look at a few going on in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania.
REMEMBRANCES & OBSERVANCES:
Let Freedom Sing: The 16th Annual Concert Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Saturday, Jan. 14
- Rodman Street Baptist Church
- Special Guest: Nikki Porter
- Event is both in-person and streamed
- Click here for more information.
24rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast and Program
Presented by the Allegheny County Bar Association
- Monday, Jan. 16 - Breakfast at 7:30 a.m.; Program at 8:30 a.m.
- Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on Wylie Ave.
- Special Guest: Rep. Summer Lee
- Event is in-person for the first time since 2020
- Click here for more information.
Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
- Monday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- "I Have A Dream" mural by Gwen's Girls, Youth Places and MuseumLab's Afterschool Program
- SLB Radio Youth Media Center presents "King's Corner" from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Click here for more.
Washington County Branch NAACP Celebrates the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.
- Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg
- Featured Speaker: Harold Hayes
- Click here for more.
University of Pittsburgh Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Week
- Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Pitt's Alumni Hall, Connelly Ballroom
- Featured Guest: NAACP Image Award Winner Nikki Giovanni
- "From Surviving to Thriving: Culturally Relevant Emotional Wellness "
- Click here for more information.
Repair the World Pittsburgh MLK Weekend
- Jan. 13-16
- Food and Supply Drive, Volunteering, and Celebration at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater
- Click here for more information.
Dr. Martin Luther King Day 2023: Journey to Justice
Presented by the Midland Women's Civic Club
- Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.
- Program will be streamed
- Featured Speaker: Ms. Rutha Mae Harris
- Click here for more information.
CLOSINGS & SCHEDULE CHANGES:
City of Pittsburgh
City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day.
HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS (Senior Centers)
Monday, Jan. 16 - CLOSED
RECREATION CENTERS
Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 - CLOSED
AFTER-SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAM
In conjunction with the PPS Schedule, the After-School Feeding Program (CACFP) will not be in operation on Monday, Jan. 16. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
SCHENLEY ICE RINK
No changes
Regular Schedule: 4-5:30 p.m. Open Skate
Allegheny County
All Allegheny County offices, including independently elected offices, as well as the Courts and County Council, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. The Hartwood Acres Mansion will be closed.
Port Authority
Port Authority bus and light rail service will operate on regular weekday schedules on Monday, Jan. 16. Administrative offices and the Downtown Service Center will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
PennDOT
All driver license and photo centers are closed Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Click here for more.
