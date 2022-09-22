Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - A jury convicted a man accused of starting a fire that killed a child and two women in Homewood in 2017.

Martell Smith is accused of setting a fire nearly five years ago in Homewood that killed two women and a 4-year-old girl. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Martell Smith was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Trib.

Prosecutors said Smith started the fire after getting into a bar fight with another man.

Police said surveillance images show him buying a gas can and filling it at a gas station. Investigators said he then drove to the home, doused the three-story brick structure with the gasoline, lit it and drove away.

The fire killed 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch'yenne Manning and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty if Smith had been convicted of first-degree murder.