Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - A jury convicted a man accused of starting a fire that killed a child and two women in Homewood in 2017. 

Martell Smith is accused of setting a fire nearly five years ago in Homewood that killed two women and a 4-year-old girl. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Martell Smith was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder on Thursday, according to the Trib

Prosecutors said Smith started the fire after getting into a bar fight with another man. 

Police said surveillance images show him buying a gas can and filling it at a gas station. Investigators said he then drove to the home, doused the three-story brick structure with the gasoline, lit it and drove away. 

The fire killed 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch'yenne Manning and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas.  

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty if Smith had been convicted of first-degree murder. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 12:54 PM

