PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to a house fire in Marshall Township on Wednesday night.

The fire is at a home on the 400 block of McKean Drive in Marshall Township. There are no reports of any transports from the scene at this time.

The call came in at around 9 p.m.

