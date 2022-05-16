Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Mars Wrigley recalls a number of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers gummy candy products

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mars Wrigley recalls a number of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers gummy candy products
Mars Wrigley recalls a number of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers gummy candy products 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A variety of Starburst, Skittles, and Life Savers gummies are now under recall.

Mars Wrigley says the candies could have a thin metal strand inside of them or loose in the bag.

Right now, there aren't any reports of injuries.

For more information and a full list of affected products, click here.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.