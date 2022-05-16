Mars Wrigley recalls a number of Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers gummy candy products
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A variety of Starburst, Skittles, and Life Savers gummies are now under recall.
Mars Wrigley says the candies could have a thin metal strand inside of them or loose in the bag.
Right now, there aren't any reports of injuries.
For more information and a full list of affected products, click here.
