Mars Area School District to get first mascot

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Mars Area School District in Butler County is one of the fastest growing in the Pittsburgh region. With growth comes not only change but also filling in gaps previously left unfilled. Take for instance a school mascot. Mars has never had one -- until now.

The higher-ups behind the scenes are about to spring one on everyone. Elli DeMarco and Elyse Windertsah, two students on the Mars High School dance team, said they had no idea a mascot was coming.

When asked what they hoped it might be, they said they wanted to see an alien mascot for the Mars Area Fightin' Planets.

It will be a big deal after all the years of never having one at the games.

The decision has already been made, and school leaders and some board members know what it is. The big unveiling will be Sunday night at the Mars Area School District athletic complex at 6 p.m. It's open to the public if you want to go and see what the new mascot will be.