Mars Area School Board set to revise district's health and safety plan

By Patrick Damp

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - This week, the Mars Area School Board is expected to revise the district's health and safety plan.

According to a report from the Butler Eagle, Superintendent Mark Gross will recommend that the district return to pre-pandemic protocols but with two exceptions.

First, administrators must report all positive COVID-19 cases in the district every Friday.

Second, the district plans to continue to inform families about students who have been in close contact with a student or employee who tests positive.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 12:06 PM

