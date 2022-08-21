Mars Area School Board set to revise district's health and safety plan

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - This week, the Mars Area School Board is expected to revise the district's health and safety plan.

According to a report from the Butler Eagle, Superintendent Mark Gross will recommend that the district return to pre-pandemic protocols but with two exceptions.

First, administrators must report all positive COVID-19 cases in the district every Friday.

Second, the district plans to continue to inform families about students who have been in close contact with a student or employee who tests positive.