Market Square farmer's market opens for the 20th year in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's that time of year again - the farmer's market in Market Square opens up today.

This is the 20th year of the farmer's market and like years past, it's got a little bit of everything from soup to nuts.

With the sun shining on a nice breezy day, it would be difficult to pick a better day to open up a farmer's market in Market Square.

"This year we have a whole host of vendors about 35 to be exact today," said Jeremy Waldrup of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Carol Woolf Johnson of Woolf Farms has had a vegetable stand here for 14 years.

"I love being in downtown Pittsburgh," she said. "It's friendly, everyone comes and says hi to me."

Meanwhile, James Schuster has a business downtown and he said he loves perusing the products and the convenience of the market.

"I think that downtown workers that come here enjoy coming out of their offices to shop locally and buy from local vendors," he said.

If you look at the average price for western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area produce, this is what you're dealing with: prices might be higher at the farmer's market, but folks say it's about the quality.

"I'm willing to pay for good stuff and I've never been disappointed," said George Gabb. "You have that trade-off with the convenience - you just got to walk out of your office."

The farmer's market here in Market Square runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursdays until the last Thursday in October.