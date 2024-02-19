Mark Smail, general manager of Smail Auto Group, dies at 62

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Smail, the general manager of Smail Auto Group, died suddenly over the weekend.

According to his obituary, Smail died on Saturday at Frick Hospital. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said after skiing on Saturday morning with a friend at Seven Springs, Smail became unresponsive as the passenger on the drive home. Smail was then taken to Frick Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The official cause of death is not yet known.

Smail took over Smail Auto Group following his father's death in 2018. The auto dealership has been serving the Hempfield Township community for more than 40 years.

"Mark lived his life to the fullest, enjoying each day, each new person, each new experience. His friendships were legendary," his obituary said.

Smail was an avid boatsman and water skier who found time for snow skiing while outside the office. He also enjoyed walking his two dogs, Levi and Joe.

"He loved to compete and celebrate both victory and defeat. Grief is a sure sign of love," his obituary said.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home in Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg.

He is survived by his wife Kelly and two children Taylor and Marcus. He was 62 years old.

Click here to read his obituary.