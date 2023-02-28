Mark Rozzi resigns as Pa. House Speaker, Rep. McClinton to lead chamber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Democratic House speaker, Mark Rozzi, is stepping down as speaker, effective immediately.

According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, Joanna McClinton of Delaware County is set to become the next House speaker.

McClinton will become the first female speaker in the chamber's 200-year history.

