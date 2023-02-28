Watch CBS News
Politics

Mark Rozzi resigns as Pa. House Speaker, Rep. McClinton to lead chamber

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Democratic House speaker, Mark Rozzi, is stepping down as speaker, effective immediately.

According to our partners at the Post-Gazette, Joanna McClinton of Delaware County is set to become the next House speaker.

McClinton will become the first female speaker in the chamber's 200-year history.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.