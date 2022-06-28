Mark Cuban's drug company offering discounts on birth control, Plan B-like meds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mount Lebanon native Mark Cuban's low-cost drug company is offering an affordable solution to those looking for birth control pills or emergency contraceptives.

This comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to get an abortion last week.

Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs company offers a wide range of generic drugs.

It does not currently accept insurance but claims its prices are still below what patients would pay with insurance at a typical pharmacy.