Mark Cuban sued for promoting bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is being sued over promoting a cryptocurrency firm that filed for bankruptcy last month.

The billionaire Mt. Lebanon native is accused of misleading investors in promoting Voyager Digital. Cuban told the public last year that Voyager Digital was "as close to risk-free as you're gonna get in the crypto universe."

Instead, the company folded and investors lost a total of $5 billion.