2 stabbed at Pittsburgh-area bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were stabbed Thursday night at a bar in Beaver County.

Officials said the stabbing happened at Marion Hill Grill on Rochester Road in New Brighton at around 9 p.m. The two people stabbed were air-lifted to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.

