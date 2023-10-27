2 stabbed at Pittsburgh-area bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were stabbed Thursday night at a bar in Beaver County.
Officials said the stabbing happened at Marion Hill Grill on Rochester Road in New Brighton at around 9 p.m. The two people stabbed were air-lifted to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.
It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
